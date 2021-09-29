Talkwalker launches two products

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence platform Talkwalker has launched two products: Market Intelligence and Consumer Intelligence.

Intended to complement the company’s social listening capabilities, the products will augment Talkwalker’s broader Consumer Intelligence Acceleration Platform.

Market Intelligence will provide consumer trend analysis and real-time industry datasets. It will include information from industries including consumer goods, entertainment and health and wellness.

Consumer Intelligence draws on a combination of customer and consumer data, social, ratings and reviews. The combined data offers a single view of the customer and provides brands with real-time, actionable insights.

Talkwalker has also announced the creation of a professional services team, called Talkwalker Activate, which it said will give clients access to customer service support, such as training, onboarding and insights, allowing them to make better use of the company’s tools.

Talkwalker uses AI and a combination of internal and external data sources to provide services including social listening, market research, consumer intelligence and product development.

The company named Tod Nielsen as its global CEO in July, succeeding Robert Glaesener, who is transitioning to chairman of the board after 11 years as chief executive. The company has rolled out products this year for podcast monitoring and other features.