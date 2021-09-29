Blue Cross Blue Shield Association recruits Katie Wilson McBreen

Katie Wilson McBreen has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield Association as VP of communications.

From its Washington, DC, office, she is leading communications, including public affairs and strategic comms, the organization said in a statement.

Previously, McBreen was VP of comms and strategy at the Consumer Brands Association, which represents the trillion-dollar consumer packaged goods industry. She's also served as VP of communications and public affairs and counselor to the president and CEO of the National Retail Federation and has worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

McBreen also worked in the White House in the office of former Vice President Dick Cheney from 2003 to 2005.