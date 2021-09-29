News

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association recruits Katie Wilson McBreen

McBreen has worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Retail Federation, as well as in the White House.

by Betsy Kim / Added 58 minutes ago

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association recruits Katie Wilson McBreen

Katie Wilson McBreen has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield Association as VP of communications.

From its Washington, DC, office, she is leading communications, including public affairs and strategic comms, the organization said in a statement.

Previously, McBreen was VP of comms and strategy at the Consumer Brands Association, which represents the trillion-dollar consumer packaged goods industry. She's also served as VP of communications and public affairs and counselor to the president and CEO of the National Retail Federation and has worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

McBreen also worked in the White House in the office of former Vice President Dick Cheney from 2003 to 2005.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Talkwalker launches two products

Talkwalker launches two products

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association recruits Katie Wilson McBreen

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association recruits Katie Wilson McBreen

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Bud Lighticke: How Bud Light intercepted a missed opportunity to quickly partner with NFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke

Bud Lighticke: How Bud Light intercepted a missed opportunity to quickly partner with NFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke

Ford plays up largest single investment in its history with community focus

Ford plays up largest single investment in its history with community focus

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools

Eva Kemp has joined Precision Strategies as a VP on the firm's paid media team.

Precision Strategies hires White House alum Eva Kemp as VP on its paid media team

The Trevor Project rebrands for the next LGBTQ generation

The Trevor Project rebrands for the next LGBTQ generation

PodMatch releases project management software, PodcastSOP

PodMatch releases project management software, PodcastSOP

UpHealth names Ketchum AOR

UpHealth names Ketchum AOR