Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

You snooze, you lose. Heineken, the beer, and Taylor Heinicke, the quarterback. Perfect fit, right? The Washington Football Team player thought so, but didn't hear anything from the beer brand. That's where Bud Light stepped in. See how the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand acted quickly to intercept a sponsorship deal with the WFT playcaller.

Behind the scenes of Ford's big announcement. The automaker unveiled the biggest single investment in its history this week, an $11.4 billion joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation to create three BlueOvalSK battery factories in the U.S. Here's how Mark Truby and his comms team at Ford laid the groundwork for the big announcement.

Vaccine mandates: How it's going. Nearly 600 United Airlines employees are facing termination for failing to comply with the carrier's COVID-19 vaccination policy, which called for submitting proof of vaccination or the first of two doses by late Monday. United, which does not expect operational problems as a result, said it is willing to work with staffers who change their minds, according to CNBC. "This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority," the airline's top executives told employees in a memo.

Meanwhile, in the Motor City... Ford said on Tuesday that it will ask U.S. salaried employees to reveal their vaccination status, making it the second Detroit-based automaker to do so. The process at Ford is voluntary for hourly employees represented by the United Auto Workers union.

'Exploring playdates as a growth lever.' That's one insight into Facebook's thinking on how to capture the attention of a very young youth market, in this case kids as young as six years old who are going on the internet, in response to the success of apps like Snapchat and TikTok, via The Wall Street Journal's investigation. The number of teenagers using Facebook daily has dropped 19% in the last two years and could dip another 45% by 2023, according to documents seen by the newspaper.