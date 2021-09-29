In-house pharma veteran named chief executive of Open Health Communications

As chief executive, Margot Hannah will lead a team of more than 500 people and be accountable for Open Health’s medical and brand comms services, including publications, medical education, and creative and digital services.

This week, the Group announced it had acquired the 15-strong digital creative agency ARK, based in London, while in August it acquired the 80-strong med-comms agency Spirit, with offices in Manchester and Cheshire.

Career path

Hannah began her career working in-house for pharma firms including AstraZeneca, Takeda and Merck before joining Open Health in 2011, where she became a partner and managing director of Succinct, its medical comms division.

She became group managing director of Open Health Communications nearly three years ago and was promoted to president of its medical communications Center of Excellence in January.

Open Health said Hannah was “passionate” about talent development and had expertise in succession planning.

Lessons learned in-house

Hannah said: “Since joining Open Health I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside a highly talented team and evolve into a leadership position that has given me the chance to influence the direction of the agency.

Commenting on her expertise in talent retention and succession planning, Hannah said she had honed these skills from her time working in-house for pharma companies.

Rob Barker, chief executive of Open Health Group, said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Margot for over seven years and know she is the right person to lead the communications practice into the next chapter… As a seasoned leader, Margot has always excelled at driving sustainable growth for [the] agency and supporting clients with the best mix of resources.”

Earlier this month, Open Health sold its PR division to Resonant Group for an undisclosed sum.

