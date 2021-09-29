Eulogy hires digital lead from Havas

Joss Freestone (pictured) joins Eulogy as a director, with a place on the operating board, and will oversee the expansion of the digital team, the independent agency said.

Freestone was previously senior lead for Huawei’s UK social channels at Havas, responsible for content strategy, planning, creation, community management and analytics, and for campaigns including the global Next Image initiative. He has also held roles at Ogilvy, AMV BBDO and The Wagon.

Elisabeth Field, chief executive of Eulogy, said: “Joss blends extensive knowledge and experience with a cool head and an engaging and collaborative working style. He’s already made a significant impact with clients and the team and will undoubtedly continue to drive our capabilities forward.”

Freestone said “From my first interaction with the team at Eulogy I knew this was an agency I wanted to be a part of. The combination of ambition and energy with a welcoming working environment and brilliant team was too good an opportunity to pass up on. We’re already delivering some exceptional work with clients, and recent new business wins promise even more opportunity to further flex our already very talented team.”

Eulogy, which has 41 employees, said the appointment comes amid a period of "significant growth".

The firm highlighted how it is picking up more brand strategy and development briefs for consumer and lifestyle-focused clients such as influencer commerce platform LTK, Noom, and American Express. Meanwhile, its corporate and b2b client base, which includes Virgin Media Business and Direct Line for Business, has also grown solidly in areas including content development and internal comms strategy, Eulogy stated. It follows a difficult 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis, when revenue fell 38 per cent to £2.9m.

Earlier this year, Eulogy hired Edel Collis, formerly of Grayling, Golin and Frank, to head its consumer division.