Movers & Shakers: SPRG, Red Havas, Brunswick, and more

Red Havas has appointed Alexandra Bryant to the newly created position of executive director of PR in Sydney. In her new role, she will be responsible for performance, growth and operations, including driving people and culture initiatives, leading new business, and providing senior client counsel across the agency's consumer, B2B and tech portfolios. Prior to this, was managing partner and creative principal of Finchco Agency (formerly Map and Page), where she managed agency operations as well as new business, strategy and creative for clients including Westpac, Menulog, Fujifilm Instax, Mad Mex and Repurpose It. She has also worked in-house in a range of marketing, communications and HR-based roles for the likes of Westpac and Colgate-Palmolive.

The 6AM Agency has hired Clara Barros as a senior account manager. Barros has more than 15 years of experience in marketing, PR, branding, and events across three continents including Brazil, the UK and more recently Australia. Additionally, the agency added two new wellbeing client wins to its roster: Vitable and FYSmile.

SPRG reported 53 new clients since August, including Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), Atome, Octowill Inheritance, Persol Kelly and ProWine Hong Kong @ HOFEX.

After a competitive pitch, APP, a producer of paper and packaging products, has reappointed SPRG as its global PR agency, a role SPRG has served since 2018, representing APP in seven markets.

Atome: The agency becomes the buy now pay later brand’s PR agency of record for Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, with the Singapore team directing regional communications efforts.

Hutchmed has appointed SPRG to handle its investor and media relations

Hang Lung Property: The operating arm of Hang Lung Group has appointed SPRG as its media relations representative.

Octowill: The provider of blockchain technology-based inheritance management solutions has appointed the agency to launch its services across multiple channels to expand its presence and help grow its customer base.

Persokelly, a workforce solutions provider in APAC, has appointed SPRG for content marketing.

HOFEX, ProWine Hong Kong @ HOFEX, Retail Asia Conference & Expo and Natural & Organic Asia organised by Informa Markets, has appointed SPRG to support media maximisation for the opening ceremony of the three-day expo.

Digital marketing agency Hashtag Interactive recently won two government accounts: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Energy Market Authority (EMA). For CAAS, the agency will develop a social-media strategy and execution for CAAS’ Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube channels, as well as creating and maintaining an Instagram account. The scope includes content development, content curation, and community management and engagement. The two-year contract for EMA, starting in September, covers a social-media strategy and plan; a content strategy that includes monthly editorial calendars for EMA’s social-media platforms; a media buy plan across all platforms, emphasising Facebook and Instagram; monthly reporting; and engagement activities.

Ivan Chan has joined Brunswick as a director in Hong Kong. Chan has over 20 years of experience in corporate comms and public affairs, most recently as head of communications and education at the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data in Hong Kong. Prior to that, he spent four years at Cathay Pacific and Dragonair where he led corporate comms.

Former Impossible Foods chief communications officer Rachel Konrad has joined plant-based meat company Next Gen Foods as a board member. Prior to her five years at Impossible Foods, Konrad was head of communications and marketing at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and director of communications at Tesla in US and Europe.