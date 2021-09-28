Premier League footballers told: 'Get vaccinated and help influence others'

The comments from Shayoni Lynn, founder of Lynn PR, come amid mounting concern at the dearth of Premier League players who have been vaccinated – just one in three, according to media reports last week.

At least two top-flight teams have no more than six players who have been vaccinated, and earlier this month it emerged that Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka had turned down the offer of a vaccine. He subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Only two Premier League clubs – Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United – have confirmed that the whole of their first-team squads are vaccinated.

'Life-saving consequences'

Lynn told PRWeek: “Vaccination can be an emotional choice for some people. Where we see hesitancy growing, it is right for those in positions of authority to champion public health messages.”

She said: “Footballers can influence thousands, if not millions, by modelling positive behaviour – and in this case, their actions can have life-saving consequences.”

People who are hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can be helped to make the decision by those they admire, she says.

“It’s important for celebrities – including footballers – to be vocal about receiving their vaccine as they can motivate thousands into taking action.”

Her remarks come just days after sports minister Nigel Huddleston warned that myths being promoted by anti-vaxxers are deterring footballers from getting vaccinated. “It is disappointing to hear there may be some footballers unwilling to get vaccinated, perhaps due to misinformation online,” he said.

Huddleston called for players to get vaccinated and said: “The evidence is overwhelming that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a lifesaver, protecting you and helping to protect your friends, family and team-mates.”

Earlier this month deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam recorded a video message aimed at footballers in which he urged them to get vaccinated.

However, vaccination remains a highly emotive issue. England football manager Gareth Southgate, who urged young people to get vaccinated earlier this year, revealed last month that he had received more abuse for promoting vaccination than for England losing the UEFA European Championship final.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com