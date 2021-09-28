Precision Strategies hires White House alum Eva Kemp as VP on its paid media team

WASHINGTON: Former White House staffer Eva Kemp has joined Precision Strategies as a VP on the firm's paid media team.

In her new role, Kemp will report to Andy Amsler, SVP of paid media. She will lead major client accounts, from conceptualizing and executing campaigns to overall budget management, as well as helping chart paid team growth and contribute to new business pitches.

Bringing significant experience with mail and holistic media planning and reach into state politics and national campaigns, Kemp will manage and mentor junior staff.

Kemp most recently finished a stint as a commissioned officer in the White House as special assistant to the president and director of presidential correspondence.

During the 2020 presidential campaign cycle, Kemp was VP of program at SKDKnickerbocker and managed the direct mail program for the Biden for President campaign.

She also worked as an IE political desk at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and deputy states paid media director for Mike Bloomberg 2020.

In July, Precision named Mike Spahn the firm's first non-founding partner.

Precision, winner of Outstanding Small Agency at the PRWeek Awards U.S. 2020, posted a 29% revenue increase last year to $23.3 million, all in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.