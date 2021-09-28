The Trevor Project rebrands for the next LGBTQ generation

The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide-prevention and crisis-intervention organization, has saved countless young LGBTQ lives since its founding in 1998.

As the next generation of LGBTQ youth comes of age, the nonprofit is acknowledging its evolution with a new look. On Tuesday, the Trevor Project revealed a rebrand including a new logo, color palette and imagery, in a launch that coincides with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“We're [aiming to] speak to LGBTQ young people today in a way that resonates, affirms and builds the trust and authority we need to push forward our mission,” Joshua Weaver, VP of marketing at the Trevor Project, told Campaign US.

The Trevor Project’s last rebrand took place in the early 2010s, which pushed the organization to consider a timely refresh.

“One thing we know about young people is that their preferences change, the way that they perceive [the world] changes their values and what they seek to uphold changes,” said Weaver.

The Trevor Project worked with creative agency Kettle on the rebrand, which demonstrates the organization’s commitment to LGBTQ people under the age of 25.

The brand’s signature orange color was upgraded to a “fresher, more vibrant shade” that “conveys optimism,” the nonprofit said in a statement. The star in the logo represents hope in the shape of a compass pointing upward and forward to portray LGBTQ youth’s “strength and resilience as they navigate difficult emotions and circumstances.”

The rebrand aims to connect with both LGBTQ youth and their allies, said Olivier Peyre, CEO and cofounder of Kettle.

“We did a lot of research to make sure we truly understood our different audiences,” he said. “We had to ensure we understood and designed for both targets. We knew we had to create a digital-first brand that was optimistic and vibrant that would help make the brand more approachable.”

The rebrand includes an improved user experience on the Trevor Project’s website with features built specifically for LGBTQ youth. Each page includes a Reach a Counselor button, which sends users to the Trevor Project’s crisis services and educational resources.

There is also a Quick Exit feature that allows users to quickly leave the site and erase it from their website history. It’s a life-saving safety feature for individuals who have not disclosed their gender or sexual identities to family members, or those who live in unsupportive environments.

“This is truly a life or death mission,” said Peyre. “We had to make sure that the most important actions were always accessible, and there was a way to protect them in the event that someone was entering the room when they are on the website.”

The Trevor Project also collaborated with LGBTQ artists to create visuals for the new website. Devyn Galindo, a queer Chicanx photographer, took candid photographs that captured the essence of Gen Z LGBTQ youth. lllustrator Ludi Leiva, a queer Guatemalan-Slovak artist, integrated the Trevor Project’s new color palette into her designs for the site.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.