PodMatch releases project management software, PodcastSOP

JACKSONVILLE, FL: PodMatch, a SaaS company that matches podcast producers with guests, has launched project-management software to help hosts create and publish their podcasts.

Called PodcastSOP, for establishing a “standard operating procedure,” the software provides workflows to help podcasters complete and release each episode of their show on time.

Alex Sanfilippo, founder of PodMatch, said that 90% of people who launch a podcast end the show before its first anniversary. After polling more than 1,000 podcasters, he found the lack of systematic organization resulted in podcasters dropping their shows.

Hosting his own podcast, Creating a Brand, Sanfilippo knew the basic steps of producing and publishing a program. Six months ago, he began working with cofounder Jesse Hunter, who also created the PodMatch software, to develop PodcastSOP.

Three months ago, they began testing the software with 100 podcasters, not just from PodMatch but from Clubhouse, Buzzsprout and other sources, to find out more about what users needed.

The features include templates with checklists, deadlines and the ability to upload files, add team members and comment on tasks. Users can create and customize their own templates or select from a gallery that varies from high-level macro or detailed workflows.

“We’ve got some templates with just 10 to 14 steps, and you've got mine, which I uploaded with nearly 42 steps, including schedule the guest, record the guest, record intros and outros, through steps for posting on various social media,” said Sanfilippo. “There are templates for both sides of the spectrum.”

This includes guidance for beginners who don’t know everything they should do.

For PR pros working closely with a podcast, instead of email requests for updates or asking when the next episode is coming out, they can view the status of each episode. PR executives can also read and leave comments.

After a 14-day complimentary trial period, PodcastSOP costs $6 per month, and is available to both Podmatch subscribers and non-subscribers. Sanfilippo noted that 90% of the platform users opt for the free basic service. Paying customers using the professional service receive benefits such as faster matches and premium search filters, and the agency service lets users manage hundreds of accounts in one dashboard.

“It’s the same idea of a calendaring system with pen and paper, for people who are very organized, but there’s stress when people forget to write things down, or add notes or keep to a schedule. This system automatically sets it up with reminders and you don’t have to rewrite a checklist for every new episode,” said Sanfilippo. “It’s a more modern way of doing it.”

PodMatch launched in June 2020. In August, it acquired Atlanta-based podcast directory service Poddit.net for an undisclosed amount.