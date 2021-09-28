UpHealth names Ketchum AOR

DELRAY BEACH, FL: Healthcare management platform UpHealth has named Ketchum as its AOR.

The platform has brought on the Omnicom Group firm as it prepares for broader global adoption.

“UpHealth is entering a phase of rapid growth and innovation, and Ketchum’s expertise will help us tell the story of our remarkable company and how we are bringing about the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan, CEO of UpHealth, in a statement.

Ketchum posted $476 million in revenue in 2020, down 5% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.