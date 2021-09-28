News

The internet reacts to Health Canada’s rebranding of COVID-19 vaccine names

Twitter users poked fun at and criticized the branding for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca’s vaccines in Canada.

by Sabrina Sanchez

Twitter users are not thrilled with the new brand names given to several of the COVID-19 vaccines. 

This month, Health Canada announced the official name changes for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines in the country in a series of tweets. 

The public health government institution revealed that moving forward, Pfizer’s vaccine will be called Comirnaty, Moderna’s as Spikevax and AstraZeneca’s as Vaxzevria. The announcement follows Canada’s decision to grant full approval for children under the age of 12 to receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 

The new names garnered mixed reactions on Twitter, where people poked fun at the names and criticized them for being challenging to remember.

In subsequent tweets, Health Canada assured the only changes made to the vaccines were the names and that the vaccines remained safe and effective. 

The Pfizer vaccine began to be marketed as Comirnaty in the U.S. after it received full FDA approval in August. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson still remain under emergency authorization in the States.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

