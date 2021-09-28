Former Tory minister Steve Norris joins BECG

Consultancy BECG said it has taken on Steve Norris, who is also a former Conservative Party vice-chairman and has twice been a candidate for London Mayor, to provide additional experience, expertise and insight across housing, infrastructure, energy and renewables and the future of the UK’s towns and cities.

He will also work closely with Cavendish, the political and corporate communications consultancy acquired by BECG last year.

Norris' other business interests include chairing Soho Estates, This Land and Driver Group. He is president of ITS-UK, the UK arm of the ITS Global Network, and chairman of the Council of the National Infrastructure Planning Association. He is also a former board member of Transport for London.

Norris was MP for Oxford East from 1983 to 1987, before re-entering the Commons via a by-election to represent Epping Forest in 1988. He stepped down in 1997.

BECG chief executive Stephen Pomeroy said: “Steve brings with him over 40 years’ of political and commercial experience across key areas including housing, transport, energy and the environment. As such he is expertly placed to advise our team of consultants and clients as the UK looks towards a green economic recovery out of the pandemic."

Norris said: “I’m delighted to be working with the BECG and Cavendish teams. They are enormously talented and motivated and the challenges the company is engaged in are among the most important this country faces.

“The UK’s green economic recovery can not only help us as we look towards our climate targets, but will also help breathe life back into our high streets, develop new and innovative transport infrastructure, and cultivate new industries as we continue to move away from fossil fuels."

BECG topped the most recent Public Affairs table in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies project, with public affairs revenue up 37 per cent in 2020 to £7.2m.

BECG acquired Scottish public affairs agency Liberty One Communications at the start of 2021.