Phil Elwood joins Ogilvy as North America MD of corporate media and issues

WASHINGTON: Ogilvy has appointed Phil Elwood as North America MD of corporate media and issues.

In the newly created role, Elwood will work with the strategic corporate media relations team to help clients with communicating their corporate stories, increasing their share of voice and securing placements across print, wire and broadcast media.

Based in Washington, DC, Elwood will report to Rachel Caggiano, group MD and Ogilvy DC office lead.

Elwood is also charged with leading corporate communications engagements, providing strategic counsel and offering his media relations experience. This could include helping with narrative development, corporate storytelling, media and journalist engagement, as well as managing issues-related campaigns and crisis management.

Elwood said via email that "Ogilvy is an iconic brand with a modern approach to communications, which allows us to effectively shape our clients’ narratives in an ever-changing, complex media landscape."

Caggiano called Elwood's skillset in corporate storytelling "critical" for Ogilvy's clients and said that he will work with them on message development and media training for events like high-profile interviews, speaking events and congressional testimony.

Elwood was previously a MD for SEC Newgate and has held senior roles at public affairs firms BLJ Worldwide, Levick and Ipsos. He has also counseled clients through financial transactions and prepared companies for public testimonies with government entities, such as the Senate Finance Committee and the House Financial Services Committee.

In July, Ogilvy appointed Bob Poulin MD and chief growth officer to lead the agency's government practice and promoted Shannon Walsh to president of PR for North America.