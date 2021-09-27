Inkhouse brings on Ogilvy’s Megan Link as New York GM

NEW YORK: Inkhouse has hired Megan Link as EVP and New York GM.

Link started in the role this month, reporting to Inkhouse CEO Beth Monaghan. Link will help grow the agency’s presence in New York City, lead business development and provide strategic support for consumer-tech clients while overseeing a team of 16 people in the NYC office.

Link said she is working with other agency GMs in Boston, San Francisco and Seattle to drive growth and leadership for the firm and to work collectively across accounts.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the Inkhouse team and reimagine how we work in New York and how we grow this business as it aligns with the rest of the Inkhouse priorities,” she said.

The last person to hold the New York GM position at Inkhouse was Nicole Bestard, who exited the firm in May 2020 and founded Quarter Horse PR last year.

Since Bestard’s departure, Tiffany Darmetko has been interim New York GM. Darmetko’s role is head of client services.

Link most recently served as EVP at Ogilvy’s PR and influence group. She left that role in August after working at Ogilvy for five years. Link was also a group VP at Ruder Finn and earlier in her career worked at WE Communications for a decade.

Inkhouse posted $18.8 million in revenue last year, an 8% drop from the prior year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.