BCW hires BlackBerry’s Karen Clyne to lead North America tech practice

NEW YORK: BCW has hired Karen Clyne as EVP and technology practice leader for North America, effective immediately.

Clyne is reporting to Brooke Hovey, global chief growth officer and president for North America, and is based in San Francisco. The last person to hold her new role was Michael Ann Thomas, who has left the WPP firm.

“What makes the technology opportunity so exciting is the fact that today, every company is a technology company, or should be,” Hovey said. “[Clyne] is a great choice for this role because she has broad experience across industries, sectors and specialties rooted in tech. She has also built exceptional teams that deliver beyond expectations, and she is a great advocate for strong female leadership.”

Before joining BCW, Clyne served as head of corporate communications for BlackBerry. Since joining BlackBerry in 2019, she established a corporate communications organizational structure, rebrand support and messaging architecture.

Earlier in her career, Clyne worked at MWWPR, now MikeWorldWide, as EVP and GM for the Western region and technology practice leader. She worked at the PR agency for three years after joining as San Francisco GM and tech practice leader.

Previously, Clyne was SVP of client services at Eastwick, VP at Herrick Media, senior director of corporate comms at Brisbane Digital Consulting Group and senior PR manager for hard-drive maker Maxtor.

Clyne could not be reached for comment.

In May, BCW hired Chris Kief as chief technology officer. Before joining BCW, Kief was Droga5’s head of technology.

BCW’s revenue was down 2% last year to $706 million globally and dipped 1% in the U.S. to $356 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.