MHP Health boosts senior team with appointments from pharma and charity

Denise Dewar, who will start as director, health and digital, in December, is tasked with driving “audience engagement and campaign activation”, according to MHP Health's announcement of its new hires.

She will be responsible for designing and delivering digital strategies to support engagement with key audiences ranging from policymakers to patients.

Dewar started out in the drinks sector, where she spent a decade in various marketing roles working for brands such as Whyte & Mackay; Jack Daniel’s; and Glenmorangie.

For the past 10 years she has worked at GSK, which she joined in 2011 as commercial director, Horlicks. Her first dedicated role in digital was in 2018, when she became GSK’s digital hub director for Europe, Japan and Canada.

Commenting on her move to MHP Health, Dewar said: “Digital activation of consumer and patient-facing campaigns is very much in the DNA of pharma comms, but targeted and effective engagement with policymakers and politicians is still in its infancy.

“I’m delighted to be bringing my expertise in digital communications to MHP – and am excited to be able to extend this beyond the pharmaceutical sector, for example also supporting clients across the team’s Global Health and Patient Advocacy specialisms.”

Karen Stalbow, who has spent the past seven years ar Prostate Cancer UK, has been brought in as an associate director to boost the MHP Health team’s policy and public affairs expertise. It is her first agency role. She has spent the bulk of her career in the charity sector, having held various campaigning roles at orgnisations including Shelter, Barnardo’s, Rethink Mental Illness and the NSPCC.

Kate Pogson, head of health at MHP Health, said: “I am really excited that Denise and Karen have joined us at such an exciting time for the team.”

The skills and experience of the new hires personify the agency’s approach of “combining an intricate and detailed knowledge of the healthcare policy landscape with creative cut-through to get the attention of key decision-makers,” she added.

The appointments are set against a backdrop of continued growth at MHP Health, which has won work for clients such as Amgen, AstraZeneca, Takeda and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine over the past year.

MHP Health is part of MHP+Mischief. Increasing revenues – from £5m in 2019 to £5.2m in 2020, led it to rise two places to 13th in the healthcare rankings in PRWeek’s annual Top 150 UK PR Consultancies in 2021.





