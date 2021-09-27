Rental property giant Grainger hires agency on new consumer brief

Brazen's brief is to develop and manage awareness campaigns both nationally and regionally for Grainger’s portfolio of rental homes across the country. The Manchester-based agency said it will work with the Grainger team to reinforce the business as the authority in the UK private rental sector.

This is a new consumer brief for Grainger, which continues to work with Camarco for corporate/financial comms and investor relations.

Grainger currently has more than 9,000 rental homes and plans to invest a further £2.1bn, doubling its portfolio over the next five years. This year, the company has launched schemes in Southampton, Salford and, most recently, in London, with the Windlass Apartments in Tottenham Hale and Apex Gardens in Seven Sisters. It also recently opened The Headline, Leeds.

Julie Deighton, head of communications at Grainger, said: “This is an exciting time for Grainger and we wanted an agency partner that could match our ambitions.

“We were impressed with Brazen’s creativity and proven track record in managing multiple projects in different locations concurrently. They’ve brought with them ideas that will work not just at a national level but that will draw the right focus and attention to each of our schemes locally, giving them the consideration they deserve.”

Peter Burling, client services director at Brazen PR, said: “We’re an agency with national reach that understands the importance of a local approach.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with such an exciting business that lives and breathes its values.

“We’ll help make the Grainger brand a recognisable seal of quality for anyone looking for high-quality rental homes from a trusted landlord that cares about them, their wellbeing, their local communities and the environment.”