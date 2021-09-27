Maverick Indonesia offers mental health assistance for journalists

Marketing communications consultancy Maverick Indonesia has teamed up with independent journalists association AJI Indonesia to provide mental health assistance to journalists affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new initiative follows the two organisations' #UntukJurnalisID program which has been providing cash assistance since February 2021 to local journalists exposed to Covid-19.

The new #UntukJurnalisID dan Perawatan Pulih Jiwa program involves both sharing sessions with professional psychologists and one-on-one counselling with experts arranged throught not-for-profit partner Yayasan Pulih. So far, 192 journalists across the country have used the programme.

AJI Indonesia chairman Sasmito Madrim says mental health issues need more attention during the pandemic as longer working hours and changes to working patterns affect people's wellbeing. Journalists are also involved in reporting from the front lines of the pandemic.

“The program is important as one of efforts to make sure that journalists can continue to work [so] the public continue to access news[to] make the right decisions during the pandemic,” Sasmito said.

"We hope that our journalist colleagues do not feel they are alone in overcoming problems during this pandemic,” Maverick Indonesia director Lita Soenardi added, noting that journalists who take part sharing sessions or personal consultations will hopefully be able to feel renewed in order to overcome the pressure of work they are facing.

Among the donors supporting the program are DBS Bank, Grab Indonesia, Xiaomi, Permata Bank, H+K Strategies, Nutrifood, and Occam.

Indonesian journalists exposed to Covid-19 can obtain cash assistance by contacting medrel@maverick.co.id or program@ajiindonesia.or.id. Journalists wishing to take part in sharing sessions and one-on-one counselling sessions can get further information from the social media of Maverick Indonesia and AJI Indonesia.