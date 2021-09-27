H+K Strategies appoints four, including Australia MD

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has appointed Amelia Tipping as managing director of its Australia operation, effective October 1.

She replaces Mandy Galmes, who is leaving the agency after three years as CEO to pursue a new opportunity, the agency said.

Tipping was previously head of integrated communications. Based in Sydney, Tipping will report to HS Chung, president of H+K Asia, and will also join the Asia senior leadership team.

With more than 18 years of integrated agency leadership and campaign experience, Tipping will continue to shape the agency's purpose-led communications offering and deliver PR and content publishing strategies alongside a local and regional team of consumer, technology, public-affairs, and corporate-reputation specialists, the agency said.

H+K has also recently made three additional promotions which it says come in response to new client wins and diversification of services.

The agency promoted Anna O'Sullivan to managing partner for strategic communications and public affairs; Mark Lensyzyn to Asia technology-practice lead and LG-One network director; and Marcha Van Den Heuvel to business director for H+K Australia.

"I'm incredibly fortunate to have worked with some of the best in the business throughout my career," Tipping said in a release. "Most recently, working with [Galmes], and as part of both the H+K and WPP AUNZ network, I have been able to help reshape the agencies' offerings. We have found our sweet spot, partnering with clients who require both senior, strategic counsel and creative content solutions. I am really excited for the opportunity to lead the business and our continued transformation."

Chung thanked Galmes for her contributions to H+K both locally and globally. "She has been the driving force behind the transformation and growth of H+K Australia over the past three years," she said. "Having worked directly with Amelia, Anna, Mark and Marcha, I am confident their commitment, drive and skills will add immense value to our clients in their evolving requirements, accelerate the growth of our people and our business both locally and across the region."