News

Specialist agency The Food Group names Meghan Flynn PR director

Don Dunbar was appointed executive creative director at the WPP firm.

by Aleda Stam / Added 43 minutes ago

Specialist agency The Food Group names Meghan Flynn PR director

NEW YORK: WPP culinary marketing agency The Food Group has named Meghan Flynn as public relations director.

Flynn will implement strategic marketing communications initiatives with her team across all of the speciality firm's accounts.

Before The Food Group, Flynn was director of communications and community at The Fresh Market, a specialty food retailer.

She brings 30 years of experience working in agency, grocery retailer and consumer packaged goods corporate settings for brands such as Kellogg's, Tropicana, Dannon and Eggland's Best.

The Food Group also hired Don Dunbar as executive creative director, leading the creative team and working closely with the company's social, digital and experiential leads.

Dunbar has more than 20 years of agency experience at organizations such as gyro:Chicago, DDB Chicago, Chicago Creative Partnership and Cramer-Krasselt. He has worked with clients such as Hyatt Hotels, Bob Evans, Capital One, Cracker Barrel and Corona.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Specialist agency The Food Group names Meghan Flynn PR director

Specialist agency The Food Group names Meghan Flynn PR director

David Bloomgren joins Finsbury Glover Hering as MD in DC

David Bloomgren joins Finsbury Glover Hering as MD in DC

Ad tech companies talk candidly about cookies

Ad tech companies talk candidly about cookies

Unilever brings on Boden for cross-brand Hispanic community initiative

Unilever brings on Boden for cross-brand Hispanic community initiative

Image via Getty Images

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Just briefly

Just briefly

Photo credit: Getty Images

Corporations speak out against Texas abortion ban

Instagram’s Elisabeth Diana moves to Robinhood as investing platform reworks in-house comms team

Instagram’s Elisabeth Diana moves to Robinhood as investing platform reworks in-house comms team

The PR Week: 9.24.2021: Aerial Ellis, PRSA Foundation

The PR Week: 9.24.2021: Aerial Ellis, PRSA Foundation

This morning's news to know

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning