Specialist agency The Food Group names Meghan Flynn PR director

NEW YORK: WPP culinary marketing agency The Food Group has named Meghan Flynn as public relations director.

Flynn will implement strategic marketing communications initiatives with her team across all of the speciality firm's accounts.

Before The Food Group, Flynn was director of communications and community at The Fresh Market, a specialty food retailer.

She brings 30 years of experience working in agency, grocery retailer and consumer packaged goods corporate settings for brands such as Kellogg's, Tropicana, Dannon and Eggland's Best.

The Food Group also hired Don Dunbar as executive creative director, leading the creative team and working closely with the company's social, digital and experiential leads.

Dunbar has more than 20 years of agency experience at organizations such as gyro:Chicago, DDB Chicago, Chicago Creative Partnership and Cramer-Krasselt. He has worked with clients such as Hyatt Hotels, Bob Evans, Capital One, Cracker Barrel and Corona.