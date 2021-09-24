David Bloomgren joins Finsbury Glover Hering as MD in DC

WASHINGTON: David Bloomgren has joined Finsbury Glover Hering’s energy and sustainability practice as an MD.

He joined the firm on Monday in its Washington, DC, office.

Previously, he led communications at Enviva, a sustainable wood bioenergy company. Bloomgren was also an executive director at Golin and an SVP at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. He also served as a senior adviser to Environmental Protection Agency administrators Lisa Jackson and Gina McCarthy, as well as other roles at the federal agency.

Finsbury Glover Hering was formed this year after the merger of WPP agencies Finsbury, Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener. Finsbury and Hering Schuppener began a partnership in 2016 and were joined by Glover Park the following year. In January, it named new regional chief executives in the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

The firm is reportedly in advanced talks to buy fellow strategic communications shop Sard Verbinnen.

London-based Finsbury’s 2020 global revenue was $205 million, a 2% decrease from the prior year, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2021.