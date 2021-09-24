Unilever brings on Boden for cross-brand Hispanic community initiative

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ: Unilever is rolling out a campaign called Nos Inspiras Tú, or You Are Our Inspiration, during Hispanic Heritage Month with an assist from Boden.

The campaign focuses on the Hispanic community, promoting brands while aiming to have a positive social impact.

The CPG giant hired Boden in July, with EVP and partner Lauren Gongora and SVP Jennifer Diaz-Alzuri leading the agency work, the agency said. Lopez Negrete Communications, an independent Hispanic-owned and operated firm, is handling creative.

The project honors Hispanic communities, heritage, entrepreneurship and progress as inspiration for Unilever brands. In an email, Boden said it is working with a cross-functional group within the company that includes brand and media professionals as well as the president for Unilever North America, Fabian Garcia. The campaign’s initial phase involves the Dove, Knorr and Hellmann’s brands.

As part of the Dove Self-Esteem project, the soap-maker has partnered with Arizona State University psychology professor Marisol Perez to provide body image education to Hispanic youth. The brand will unveil a curriculum next year, which organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs of America will implement.

Knorr will promote accessible, affordable and nutritious meals. Working with the Latino civil rights and advocacy group UnidosUS, the brand will conduct a study, providing a deeper understanding of the needs of Hispanics in rural areas to improve the quality of and access to healthy food. It will be published next year to assist Knorr in promoting healthy eating habits and supporting families in food-insecure communities.

Hellmann’s is targeting 100 million people around the world, encouraging them to waste less food. It is reaching out to Hispanic families to help them reduce food waste, save money, eat healthier and better support the environment.

Boden said via email that the initiative includes paid and earned media, taking place across streaming TV, digital and social media and print. It will also include a TikTok initiative in early October with brands TRESemmé, Axe, Suave and Knorr celebrating Hispanic culture. Unilever’s brands will roll out additional programs next year and beyond, the firm added.

PepsiCo also recently hired Boden to lead PR and creative for Juntos Crecemos, or Together We Grow, the company’s $50 million multi-year planning platform supporting Hispanic-owned businesses.