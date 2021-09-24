Aviva hires PR agency for new brand strategy

Hope&Glory will launch a consumer PR campaign to run alongside Aviva's new advertising and marketing campaign. The agency said the activity seeks to inject emotion and creative storytelling into a 'functional' category.

It won the account after a competitive pitch.

‘It takes Aviva’, which launched in April, is the FTSE 100 company's biggest brand campaign in five years. The ad campaign has so far included a series of 100 per cent recyclable outdoor posters.

Raj Kumar, group brand and reputation director at Aviva, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Hope&Glory on this insightful consumer campaign, which will really help us connect with our target audience in a more meaningful way. It’s an exciting time for us as we refresh the brand with a new strategy, and this targeted PR campaign aims to help us connect with our customers as they progress through life.”

Jo Carr, co-founder and chief client officer at Hope&Glory, said: “Aviva is on a journey as a brand, and we’re looking forward to working with them in the coming months.

“We all know that consumers are demanding more from the companies they interact with, and expect them to relate to their customers in a more authentic way, so we’ll be using a range of tactics and content strategies to deliver a campaign that really speaks to the audience.”

In March, Stephen Doherty, former Barclays group head of corporate relations, joined Aviva in the new role of chief brand and corporate affairs officer. His broad remit includes leading on brand, public policy, corporate responsibility, communications and customer strategy.