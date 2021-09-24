Corporations speak out against Texas abortion ban

More than 50 companies are vocally opposing the Texas SB 8 and similar abortion restrictions, signing a national "Don't Ban Equality in Texas" statement.

The law prohibits abortions in Texas after approximately six weeks of pregnancy. In an unusual twist, the law encourages private citizens to sue anyone who performs or “aids and abets” an abortion, and if successful they can collect at least $10,000 from the defendant. On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed the law to go into effect.

The following companies, with combined revenue exceeding $20 billion and more than 322,000 employees, signed onto the statement: Adasina Social Capital, Adya Partners, Amalgamated Bank, Asana, Atlassian Corp., Ben & Jerry’s, Benefit Cosmetics, BetRed Stories, The Body Shop, Box, Brenda Thompson Communications, BSR, Bumble, Burton Snowboards, Capgemini Invent, Civitech, Clare V., Clean Yield Asset Management, The Cru, Earth Equity Advisors, Everlane, FarmGirl Flowers, Gather Voices, Glossier, HarbourView Equity Partners, Houndstooth Coffee, iFundWomen, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Luminary, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, Lyft, Madewell, mara hoffman, Medicines360, Mercury Fund, Michael Stars, M.M. LaFluer, Momentive, OJO Labs, Patagonia Box Inc., People at the Center, The Pill Club, Playful Studios, Seventh Generation, Spot Insurance, Stitch Fix, Syzygy Plasmonics Inc., Trillium Asset Management, VICE Media Group, Visceral, WP Engine, Yelp and Zendesk.

“For businesses, restrictions on access to reproductive healthcare, like SB8, are at odds with stated corporate values, such as equity and inclusion,” the statement said. “They also affect the ability of companies to recruit and retain talent. Simply put, in addition to being devastating for reproductive healthcare, they are bad for business.”

States including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and South Dakota are considering similar abortion restrictions.

Lyft and Uber have pledged to cover all legal fees for their drivers sued under Texas SB 8, according to Reuters. Lyft, one of the signatories above, is also donating $1 million to planned parenthood, as tweeted by CEO Logan Green.

Salesforce even agreed to help relocate employees and their families out of Texas, if they were concerned about the law.

On September 22, Match and Bumble created a fund for women affected by the law. However, unlike Bumble, Match did not sign the statement.

Starbucks and Microsoft declined to sign onto the statement, according to a September 21 article in The Wall Street Journal.

Unlike with the restrictive voting access state legislation, when Texas-based American Airlines and Dell opposed the law, the companies have not come out against Texas SB 8.

The New York Times reported some of the largest employers in Texas, including AT&T, Oracle and McKesson and Phillips 66, declined to comment.

Coca-Cola and Delta vocally opposed Georgia’s restrictive voting laws. However, the soft-drink maker told PRWeek they have not taken a position on the Texas legislation. Delta did not respond to a request for comment.