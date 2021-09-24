Instagram’s Elisabeth Diana moves to Robinhood as investing platform reworks in-house comms team

MENLO PARK, CA: Robinhood has brought on Instagram comms leader Elisabeth Diana to lead communications.

As VP of communications, Diana is reporting to Robinhood chief legal officer Dan Gallagher. She is overseeing comms from Robinhood’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters

Diana said in a statement that “Robinhood has ushered in a whole new generation of investors.”

“It’s clear the conversation around finance and investing is changing, and I’m excited to be a part of this transformation,” she said.

Diana’s hire comes after Robinhood chief marketing and communications officer Christina Smedley said last week that she is planning to depart the company. She did not disclose an exit date or her next role.

A Robinhood spokesperson said Diana has not replaced Smedley, who led both the marketing and comms disciplines.

Diana joined Robinhood this week from Instagram, where she led global communications and editorial. Previously, she oversaw PR for Facebook's brand advertiser, small business and investor audiences. Diana has also worked at Publicis Groupe and Google.

Robinhood has also hired Will McCormick, who joined the investing company this week as crypto communications lead. He was previously Okcoin’s communications head.

In January, Robinhood named Josh Drobnyk VP of corporate relations and communications. He joined from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the industry-funding brokerage watchdog, where he was SVP and head of corporate communications.

Robinhood went public in late July, seven months after it was at the center of the “Wall Street vs. Reddit” controversy, in which retail investors used Reddit and social media to build interest in GameStop and other legacy brands, drawing the ire of financial professionals. The volume prompted Robinhood to restrict trading of GameStop, drawing criticism from business leaders, celebrities and both sides of the political spectrum.