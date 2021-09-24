Tech comms: Fresh thinking makes tech an inspiring prospect for PR pros this autumn

Having, it seems, come out the other side of the dreaded ‘p’ word, we can finally exit our not-fit-for-purpose kitchen offices, don our work attire, attend physical events and re-engage in discussion, deliberation and debate about the most exhilarating innovations technology has to offer us.

This autumn the abundance of tech events and campaigns mean the calendar runneth over. Don’t worry, I’m not going to segue into an evangelical tirade – but there really are several blessings on the horizon for us to take advantage of.

We can discuss the most exciting event on the calendar in due course, but first let’s embark on a roll call of upcoming campaigns.

On your radar

Make sure you mark your card for National Cyber-security Awareness Month in October, the campaign in which the CISA and NCSA aim to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity. This year’s theme is ‘Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart’.

It encourages people and organisations to do their part in protecting cyberspace, stressing personal accountability and taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity.

This campaign is incredibly vendor-friendly. If you are agency-side, make sure you have a bank of approved comments from your security clients ready to go so you can quench the thirst of the security tech writers who will be drafting a plethora of articles on the topic.

There is also National Internet Day on 29 October. This serves as a reminder for all to take the appropriate action to stay safe while using the internet.

The best way to leverage this date is via a social-media campaign. Be creative and abandon the humdrum, tried and tested approach of a few written tweets with the odd hashtag thrown in. Why not make a short video? Get your whole team involved and have some fun while addressing an important issue.

Finally, in November you have International Fraud Awareness Week, a movement that promotes anti-fraud awareness and education to minimise the impact of fraud. With the news agenda awash with stories about BitConnect director Glenn Arcaro pleading guilty to his role in a $2bn cryptocurrency fraud, and Shark Tank stars Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington also being sued for fraud over an alleged ‘structured scam’, the topic shows no signs of abating.

Tech showcase

But what excites me most this autumn is London Tech Week at the end of September – the pièce de résistance of tech events. Attended by inspirational founders, global leaders, senior investors and rising stars, the week is full of innovative events in which attendees can collaborate and discuss the vital role technology plays in society.

You can register for free and I would implore you to attend the anchor events on Climate Tech, addressing the innovation required to halve global greenhouse gas emissions by the 2050 deadline, and the Future of Work Summit, which will deliver insights into new ways of working, underpinned by the transformative impact of technology.

Both topics will be of increasing importance this autumn and beyond, so get yourself to the capital, get informed and, most importantly, have some fun.

Michael Bartley is deputy managing director of C8 Consulting