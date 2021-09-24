'Stick that in your media training handbook' - Creative Hits of the Week

Ark arts

With COP26 looming, an art installation by David Blair overlooking the Kyles of Bute earned global attention – and a large number of sightseers.

I’m not sure what I like more though, the beauty of his structure or his media nous. When asked by the local planning department if the huge wooden ark was a permanent structure, he replied: “It’s not permanent in the same way humanity won’t be if we don’t take action on the climate.” Stick that in your media training handbook.

Activist David Blair built a giant wooden ark on the Scottish coast to draw attention to climate change.



Bake Off goes large

Let’s turn a building into a 78ft cake, they said. Only if we can have a 23ft silver spoon, they replied. And a voice in the corner of the room said, let’s create an AR lens so we can turn ourselves into baked goods. Bake Off is back. Did you notice?

Balenciaga and Fortnite collaboration

Plenty of games engage with fashion brands to create in-game looks, but the Balenciaga and Fortnite collaboration is a little bigger than that. Sure, you can buy outfits and accessories and submit photos of your character to feature on virtual billboards within Fortnite town square.

Then, over in the real Times Square, real humans can check Fortnite favourite Doggo in a real-world immersive 3D billboard experience before heading to the Balenciaga store to buy a fully fleshed-out collection of Fortnite and Balenciaga products. A new bag should set you back about 150,000 V-Bucks, if they accept them. Bargain.