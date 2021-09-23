The PR Week: 9.24.2021: Aerial Ellis, PRSA Foundation

This week on the podcast, PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and associate news editor Diana Bradley are joined by PRSA Foundation president Aerial Ellis.

Podcast topics:

0:54 - Ellis talks about her work at foundation with Prosek Partners, how to attract students and retain them, diversifying the PR industry and more.

27:22 - Omnicom Group has won Mercedes-Benz’s global agency consolidation, edging out incumbent Publicis Groupe.

29:51 - Weber Shandwick has launched a media security center in partnership with threat-intelligence company Blackbird.AI to advise clients on potential information risks.

33:57 - Robinhood has hired Okcoin’s Will McCormick as crypto communications lead as the financial services company plans to launch a cryptocurrency wallet offering later this year.

35:20 - Real-estate technology company Compass has hired Adam Sohn as its first chief communications officer.