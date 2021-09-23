News

The PR Week: 9.24.2021: Aerial Ellis, PRSA Foundation

Ellis talks about her work at the PRSA Foundation with Prosek Partners, how to attract students to the PR industry and retain them, diversifying organizations and more.

by Frank Washkuch and Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Download

This week on the podcast, PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and associate news editor Diana Bradley are joined by PRSA Foundation president Aerial Ellis.

Podcast topics: 

0:54 - Ellis talks about her work at foundation with Prosek Partners, how to attract students and retain them, diversifying the PR industry and more.   

27:22 - Omnicom Group has won Mercedes-Benz’s global agency consolidation, edging out incumbent Publicis Groupe.

29:51 - Weber Shandwick has launched a media security center in partnership with threat-intelligence company Blackbird.AI to advise clients on potential information risks. 

33:57 - Robinhood has hired Okcoin’s Will McCormick as crypto communications lead as the financial services company plans to launch a cryptocurrency wallet offering later this year.

35:20 - Real-estate technology company Compass has hired Adam Sohn as its first chief communications officer. 

