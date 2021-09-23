News

Brands like McDonald’s are begging one TikTok star to revamp their logos

The new logos really are…something.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

Looking to refresh your brand’s logo? Why not hire TikTok star Emily Zugay for the job.

Zugay has posted TikToks showing how she would redesign logos for household name brands, such as as Starbucks, H&R Block, Apple, NASA, Target, TikTok, Nascar, Tampax, The Washington Post, Ocean Spray, Tinder, Adobe, the National Football League, Amazon, Doritos and McDonald’s.

We've seen the future of commercial design, and it has arrived. Take a look here:

@emilyzugay

Putting my degree to use

♬ original sound - Emily’sTikTok.edu
@emilyzugay Reply to @willie3341 ♬ original sound - Emily’sTikTok.edu
@emilyzugay Reply to @adobe ♬ original sound - Emily’sTikTok.edu
@emilyzugay Reply to @mcdonalds ♬ original sound - Emily’sTikTok.edu

It should come as no surprise that brands, including McDonald’s, Amazon, NFL, Doritos, Tinder, NASCAR and Tampax have replaced their TikTok avatar with the designs she created. TikTok also used Zugay’s version of its logo temporarily, but it eventually switched back to its official one.

Here’s how the brands are responding.

Amazon

@amazon Thanks @emilyzugay ♬ original sound - Amazon

TikTok

@emilyzugay I’ve peaked. Thank you @tiktok ♬ original sound - swamp.son

NFL

@nfl thanks again @emilyzugay ♬ original sound - NFL

NASCAR

@nascar @emilyzugay we love the logo redesign. #NASCAR ♬ original sound - Makayla

The Washington Post

@washingtonpost Thanks for your help, @Emily’sTikTok.edu #logoredesign #graphicdesign #georgewwashington ♬ original sound - We are a newspaper.

Ocean Spray 

@oceanspray Testing out our new look @emilyzugay ♬ to the salon - �� 74.8K mushrooms ��

McDonald's

@mcdonalds hi welcome to mcdOalds #mcd #mcdonalds #mcdoalds @Emily’sTikTok.edu ♬ original sound - mcdOalds

