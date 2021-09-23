Should salad dressing companies address disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines?

Last year, Lysol and Clorox quickly warned people about consuming their products after former President Donald Trump suggested people could possibly protect themselves from coronavirus by injecting disinfectant.

This week, another unexpected product has been brought into the COVID-19 vaccine conversation: Salad dressing.

Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn is peddling a new conspiracy theory that salad dressing could contain the COVID-19 vaccine.

Can salad dressing companies just ignore this, or do they need to respond to this disinformation?