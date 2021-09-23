White Stuff hires PR agency

Instinct has won a brief covering all media strategy and relations, with a focus on White Stuff's new AW21 collection.

The previous agency, the creative shop Unwritten, resigned the account.

White Stuff head of brand Julia Monro said: “We’re switching things up in terms of our creative and how we communicate, so it was important for us to find a PR agency that gets what White Stuff is about and its customers. We want to be relatable and engaging, and the Instinct team’s pitch cracked this. We’re excited to work with Instinct PR to keep moving the brand on.”

Instinct founder and managing director Jonathan Kirkby said: “It’s an honour to be working with White Stuff and the Instinct team relishes the opportunity to make a splash for the brand with our media strategy. We’re very much looking forward to unveiling the new-look White Stuff collection to media and reconnecting press with this stalwart of the British high street. You’ll be seeing a lot more of White Stuff very soon.”

White Stuff chief executive Jo Jenkins recently told Drapers magazine that the company had "quietly" rebranded to better showcase its transformation during COVID-19. The process was overseen by Monro, former Pret A Manger marketing director, who joined last November.

White Stuff operates 118 UK stores, along with eight in Germany and concessions in Marks & Spencer, John Lewis Partnership and Next.

Instinct, founded by Kirkby in 2011, specialises in consumer and fashion. Its retained fashion clients include QVC UK, Replay, Saint James, Diadora and Sekonda.