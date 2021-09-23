News

North Sixth Group invests in RepSpert

The online reputation management platform is based in Australia.

by Natasha Bach / Added 36 minutes ago

North Sixth Group has made a strategic investment in RepSpert, an online reputation management platform.

RepSpert offers online reputation management services, such as data, analytics, monitoring, strategic counsel and account management via a combination of SaaS tools and dashboards, as well as customer service. The platform works to protect clients' online reputation on channels such as review sites, online forums and search engines.

Additional financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

RepSpert has worked with companies in industries from hospitality and healthcare to automotive and b-to-b.

The company, which was founded in Australia, will benefit from the investment by North Sixth Group as it expands globally and enters the North American market. As an investor, North Sixth Group will help the company with networking, business strategy, operating support, sales and marketing, it said in a statement.

This investment builds on North Sixth Group's growing portfolio across sectors, including media, marketing, technology, sports and entertainment. They include PR agency N6A and digital marketing firm Studios.

