‘Breakthrough hire’: CRUK policy and public affairs chief joins Hanover Health

Emma Greenwood, who joins Hanover Health as a director in October, “brings unparalleled experience of the UK cancer and healthcare environment”, the agency said.

She started working with the high-profile charity nearly 13 years ago in a junior policy role and rose through the ranks to become policy manager and head of policy development, before taking up her current role.

During that time, Greenwood has led successful and high-profile campaigns, as well as overseeing the charity’s policy development across the UK and EU.

She has also been the CRUK’s spokesperson for media and parliamentary enquiries and led external engagement with senior government decision-makers.

In 2015 Greenwood was seconded to head the secretariat for the Independent Cancer Taskforce, which wrote the Government’s NHS cancer strategy for England.

Greenwood began her career in the media, as an assistant editor for Nature Publishing Group and then for the clinical journal publisher Springer Science and Business Media.

At Hanover Health, Greenwood will lead programmes and give senior counsel to clients.

She will report to Hanover’s London Health Team co-heads, Emma Gorton and Alex Davies.

‘Breakthrough hire’

Andrew Harrison, group managing director of health at Hanover, called Greenwood’s appointment a “breakthrough hire” for the agency.

He said: “In these uncertain and fast-changing times, Emma will bring fresh insight and firepower to the sure-footed advice and smart thinking clients need.”

Greenwood added: “Continuing to advocate for UK patients to have access to world-class healthcare, and for a flourishing life sciences sector, will be at the heart of my approach and I am looking forward to bringing my experience to this role.”

