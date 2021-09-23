BioVaxys brings on 6 Degrees as it preps potential vaccine

VANCOUVER: BioVaxys, a biotechnology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is leveraging its haptenized viral protein technology to develop a potential SARS-COV-2 vaccine, according to the company.

If the description of that technology is difficult to understand, that’s part of the reason why BioVaxys has hired 6 Degrees to manage its communications planning, public and media relations and social media presence, the company said this week.

“Working with a biotechnology company often requires distilling complex scientific concepts into compelling messages that can be understood by various audiences, from investors to patients to employees,” said Annie Spinetta, COO of 6 Degrees, via email.

Tony Plohoros founded 6 Degrees in 2007. The firm is centered around New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Its clients have included GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and UnitedHealthcare, according to the company.

In addition to working on a potential vaccine, BioVaxys “also has a first-of-its-kind diagnostic in its portfolio called CoviDTH that can evaluate the presence or absence of a T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2,” the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Spinetta stated.

“The research and development of novel products that have the potential to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 is still extremely important as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic,” wrote Spinetta, who is based in New Jersey.

The PR firm is “in the early stages,” of developing its communications plan for BioVaxys, according to Spinetta.

But when it comes to COVID-19 and the accompanying flood of daily news, “it’s important to highlight and help stakeholders understand what’s different or unique about your product or technology and leverage compelling data to break through the noise,” Spinetta stated.

In addition to the COVID-19 technology, BioVaxys is also working on a vaccine against late-stage ovarian cancer.