Spice Girls bussing it, Quorn pop-up, BT Sofa Summit - Campaigns roundup

Spotify, Spice Bus

Spotify has recreated the 'Spice Bus' to mark the 25th anniversary of Spice World, the film starring the Spice Girls. The bus took a tour of London with fans, starting at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, where the music video for ‘Wannabe’ was filmed. The bus tour was hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one queen Baga Chipz, taking inspiration from Ginger Spice. Other contestants from the new series of the show also appeared, dressed their ‘spirit Spice Girl’.

Quorn, 'SmugNuggs'

Quorn is dishing up its meat-free nuggets in a Camden fast food pop-up inspired by the capital's chicken shops. In London, there are around 8,000 chicken shops. In a bid to appeal to the growing number of Brits adopting a flexitarian or meat-free lifestyle, the Quorn "SmugNuggs takeaway" will be offering vegetarian alternatives. Open for three days from 23 September, the pop-up will serve a menu based entirely on Quorn's meat-free nuggets, including a six-nuggets-and-fries meal deal and even a nugget kebab.

JustGiving, 'Jing'

Online fundraising platform JustGiving has launched its first above-the-line brand campaign, celebrating the 'jolts of joy' people feel when they help others. The film has been produced with the agency GOOD.

Bumble and TikTok, 'Date with better answers'

Dating app Bumble will be working with TikTok on a partnership that aims to inspire people to showcase their true, "authentic personalities" in an effort to make more quality matches on Bumble. The partnership launches with the campaign "Date with better answers", which features TikTok creators from across the UK, France and Germany inspiring people to improve as daters. Focusing on popular interests, the TikTok creators featured in the UK campaign help a pair of daters with inspiration, from cooking to freestyle football. According to TikTok, interests like these have become subcultures – #foodtiktok has almost 34 billion views and #freestylefootball has more than a billion views.

Channel 4, 'Life's looking sweeter'

Channel 4 is promoting the return of The Great British Bake Off with an outdoor and TV campaign. The work by its in-house agency 4Creative features an outdoor stunt in Glasgow’s city centre, where a building has been transformed into a massive cake, complete with an enormous fork. Outdoor digital screens are also promoting the programme, alongside a series of short films on social media and TV. The executive creative director at the agency is Lynsey Atkin, alongside creative director Chris Wood and creatives Zoe Nash and Sali Horsey.

BT Big Sofa Summit

BT has launched The BT Big Sofa Summit, encouraging people across the UK to talk about climate change and how they can be greener at home with the help of smart tech. The BT Big Sofa Summit aims to provide the nation with free, practical advice, tips and resources on the small steps everyone can take to cut household emissions. The campaign invites people from across the county to host their own Big Sofa Summit and spark the conversation about how they and their home could be greener with the help of technology.

'Join the chorus'

Skoda, 'If I Had Known'

This film from Rosa Paris follows a new car owner who slowly realises he's made a mistake by not having bought a Skoda Enyaq iV. The brand is offering the possibility to turn things around with an operation accompanying the film, #SiJavaisSu (#IfIHadKnown). Using #SiJavaisSu on Instagram or Snapchat, customers will be automatically entered for a drawing to trade in their car for a new Enyaq iV.

Hendrick’s Gin, NFT digital art collection

Hendrick’s Gin has commissioned a series of artists to create NFT artwork pieces to commemorate this year's unique summer. Contributors include sculptor Polly Morgan (pictured) and spoken word artist and commentator Raven Smith, alongside established digital artists Ray Caesar and Jake Elwes. Each bespoke creation is being auctioned through Rarible, with proceeds going to support Saatchi Gallery’s Learning Programme.

Klarna, 'Old credit is history'

Klarna has launched a campaign that aims to highlight the "antiquated" credit model that many consumers are still using and shows how services like Klarna bring credit into the modern age. The out-of-home UK campaign, "Old credit is history", features a tongue-in-cheek depiction of a Neanderthal with a credit card juxtaposed with a modern-day man with his mobile phone displaying Klarna. As part of the campaign, Klarna will open the doors to its "Old credit is history, Klarna cave", a three-storey museum where visitors can follow mankind's financial journey through the ages.

B&Q, 'Later means never'

B&Q has launched an integrated campaign by Uncommon Creative Studio. A new animated film – an invitation to avoid settling and standing still – has been directed by Sam Gainsborough and produced by Alex Halley and Kwok Yau through Blinkink. The film is running across TV, cinema, online and VOD from today (23 September), and will be supported by print, outdoor and digital executions later in the month.

CoppaFeel!, 'Know yourself'

Breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! has launched a multichannel campaign by Fold7. The campaign will run across TV, radio, print and social media in September and through to October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A 60-second film was directed by Jess Kohl and produced by Paulette Caletti through Prettybird UK. The endline is: "Breast cancer can affect anybody. Getting to know yours could save your life." The creatives on the campaign were Kiran Strickland and Jo Taylor.

Fridays for Future USA, 'The denial'

The American chapter of the Fridays for Future movement has released a film about climate-change denial. Available globally on YouTube, the film, created by Fred & Farid Los Angeles, shows a man running into a wall as a metaphor for people's refusal to address the environmental crisis. The art director was Mark Harris and the film was directed by Dream.

Lego, 'Rebuild the world'

Lego has launched a new iteration of its global Rebuild the World brand campaign. Created by The Lego Agency, the work spans TV, digital, Spotify and out-of-home across 20 countries. The main film tells the story of a knight whose attempt to cross a river is aided by children playing with Lego. It was directed by Traktor through Stink Paris. The art director was Pawel Dabrowski.

Heinz, 'Operation Beanz'

Heinz is pushing its Beanz line with a TV, social media and digital campaign by Dentsumcgarrybowen. A 30-second spot for the Kraft-owned brand shows a woman going to great lengths to source a tin of Beanz after the product is substituted in her grocery delivery. It launched on 20 September. It was directed by Tom Marshall and produced by Conor Billington through Hunky Dory. Media was handled by Carat.

The Commonwealth Secretariat and the No More Foundation, 'Join the chorus'

The Commonwealth Secretariat and the No More Foundation are highlighting the problem of domestic and sexual violence in a campaign by creative and social impact company GentleForces. The initiative features a series of animated short films urging the need for collective power to stop the violence that one in three women experience in their lifetimes. Each version is voiced by a different artist to represent each of the Commonwealth’s regions. The films and a social media campaign have been worked on by more than 80 volunteers from industries including brand, creative, design, animation, film and entertainment. They were directed by Liam O’Connor through Picnic Animation Studio.

Mercedes-Benz, 'Future 2021'

Mercedes-Benz is promoting its electric G-Wagen concept car in an online campaign by Antoni Berlin. A 70-second film in the style of an epic 1970s space opera is intended to appeal to sci-fi fans and aficionados of the car brand. It was directed by Nina Holmgren and produced by Toni Jaschke through Anorak, and is being aired on Mercedes-Benz's social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, globally.

Which? #JustNotBuyingIt

Which? is calling for new legislation to force tech giants to do more to protect online shoppers, via a campaign by St Luke's. The multimedia work encourages the public to sign a petition urging greater protection from online scams, dodgy reviews and dangerous products. The endline is the hashtag "#JustNotBuyingIt". Outdoor ads at shopping centres and transport hubs nationally are being supported by short online films on platforms including YouTube, Google and Facebook. Media planning and buying was by Brainlabs and Goodstuff. The agency creatives were Joaquín Olascoaga, Alexandria Bailey, Polina Harkin, Gatis Pakalns, Laura Stevens and Claire Wombwell.