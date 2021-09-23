Lexington makes senior hires from FGH, Grayling, BECG and others

Lexington said its latest appointments will "lead us into our next phase of growth" following a rebrand earlier this year and the promotion of former healthcare lead Emily Cook to managing director.

The agency, which has four UK offices, has appointed Rhiannon Thompson to the head of property role. She joins from BECG, where she was director and head of PR and marketing.

Chris Peacock, formerly of Grayling and Newington in Manchester, joins Lexington as public affairs and communications director.

Johanna Jokinen, who previously advised Finsbury Glover Hering on training teams in ESG, purpose and sustainability, has joined Lexington as interim head of its responsible business practice. Her previous roles include global director of purposeful business at BT.

Jokinen replaces director Alice Wood, who is leaving Lexington after eight years to become director of social impact at Coca-Cola Europe.

Lexington has also appointed its first head of people and culture: Amanda Johnson, previously a director at recruitment firm BoldMove. "Amanda will be responsible for new hires as Lexington continues to expand, as well as supporting career development and training for employees, and developing people-focused policies to foster the agency’s inclusive culture," the agency said.

Other senior consultant hires include:

Maddie Moralee, who joins the digital practice. She was formerly communications manager at the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Kevin O’Donnell, who joins Lexington after a stint as corporate affairs manager at Scottish Power. Kevin started his career at Lexington in 2015 and will focus on the energy sector and growing the agency's client base in Scotland.

Rebecca Cummins, who joins the corporate communications team having previously led UK PR for the Boston Consulting Group.

Charles Stuckey, formerly of Luther Pendragon, whose role is to provide support across public affairs and corporate comms.

Another former BECG executive, Emma Wilson, joins the Manchester office. Lexington said she will provide strategic advice on campaigns across sectors including housing and specialist housing, retail, mixed-use, energy and infrastructure.

Alongside six consultants from agencies including 90Ten, Dods, MullenLowe Salt, BCW and Cicero, these appointments take Lexington's total workforce to 80 across its offices in London, Manchester, Leeds and Cambridge.

The rebrand, announced in March, included dropping ‘Communications’ from the agency's name. It said the move reflected its transition to a “more diverse and integrated agency with expertise spanning a range of areas including politics and policy, responsible business, digital and design, corporate communications, healthcare, property, trade, as well as campaign work”.

Cook said today: “It’s incredible to welcome such a wealth of talent and experience to our ever-expanding team. That we have continued to grow over the last 18 months is a testament to the dynamism, energy, and ambition of those we work with. And these hires will lead us into our next phase of growth following the rebrand, as we strengthen our position as a future-facing agency with a fully integrated client offer.”

Lexington's clients have included International Airlines Group, Eurotunnel, UPS, the American Motion Picture Association, Pfizer, Roche Diagnostics and Mars.