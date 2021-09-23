Public affairs briefs: ex-Finsbury partner becomes minister, Hanover appointment, cannabis company hires Pagefield

Hanover Brussels has appointed Sabrine Skiker as associate director of its environment team. The former EU Policy manager at Hydrogen Europe has more than a decade of specialised comms and public affairs experience, and has worked in the European Commission.

Robin Walker, a former partner at Finsbury, has been appointed minister of state for the Department for Education. He joined Finsbury in financial comms in 2003 then led its industrials team before becoming partner in 2009. In 2010, Walker was elected as the Conservative MP for Worcester.

Apostrophe Campaigns has been chosen to handle strategic communications for the European Movement from next month. The director of the Manchester-based agency, Pablo O’Hana, will lead the European Movement’s communications. O’Hana has previously worked with senior political figures including Nick Clegg, Tim Farron, and Vince Cable.

Chris Peacock has joined Lexington North, in Manchester, as its public affairs and comms director. Peacock, who has previously worked for Grayling and Newington, has more than 15 years’ experience in politics and public affairs and has worked across sectors including transport, energy and health.

Pagefield has been appointed by medicinal cannabis company Grow to provide strategic comms and PR support. The account will be led by Pagefield partner David Leslie, who has more than 10 years’ experience working on high-level media and political campaigns.

