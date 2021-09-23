OPEN Health buys digital creative agency

ARK, which has a 15-strong workforce including a communications division, will be rebranded as ARK, an OPEN Health company. The acquisition takes OPEN Health's global workforce to about 875 people in the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, India and China.

The move follows the recent sale of OPEN Health's PR business to Resonant Group, and reflects the company's increased focus on its remaining functions, including medical education, advertising and market access.

OPEN Health chief executive Rob Barker said: “We are delighted to welcome ARK into the OPEN Health family. This is a strategic acquisition to enhance our already excellent creative and digital capabilities, further supporting our unique range of offerings and opportunities for innovation to support industry change and growth.”

In 2018, Open Health was acquired by Amulet Capital Partners, a US-based private equity firm focused on the healthcare sector. Following the acquisition, Open Health merged with Amulet-owned Peloton Advantage, which specialises in publication planning and content development for medical education programmes.

Dominic Marchant, founder and chief creative officer of ARK, said: "Over the past three years, we have proudly grown both the core ARK business and the ARK Comms sister agency to ensure clients receive data-driven campaigns where digital is truly integrated. In joining OPEN Health, we are significantly expanding our geographical reach and will be able to work with the expert in-house digital team to deliver a wider range of omnichannel creative services to our clients. We very much look forward to working with the OPEN Health management and Amulet teams to contribute to the long-term growth of OPEN Health.”

OPEN Health has acquired ARK outright. A sale price has not been disclosed.

Last month OPEN Health snapped up medical comms agency Spirit for an undisclosed sum. Also in August, former OPEN Health MD Vicky Bramham left to rejoin Edelman.