Golin and Virgo Health to fund 'inspirational' trips to help staff get 'back outside'

Under the Go All Outside programme, every week for the next six months, two people at both Golin and Virgo Health will receive an extra two days off and an expenses-paid trip of their choice – worth up to £500 per person – with a friend or partner. The only condition is they need to do something that inspires their curiosity and then share that inspiration with their colleagues and clients.

Staff can nominate colleagues who are 'going above and beyond' to take part.

Go All Outside is "designed to help our people get back outside, not just back into the building", according to IPG.

Ondine Whittington, Golin and Virgo Health managing director, said: “Go All Outside is about helping our people to connect with the world again and inspire their curiosity. We want to encourage the team to explore new places and those they’ve missed, meet new people and connect with old friends, be inspired and inspire others.

“Curiosity and creativity is vital in the PR industry, but lockdown undoubtedly impaired our ability to nurture curiosity. Go All Outside gives our team a chance to re-energise, but also, critically, to find inspiration in new places and people that will inspire creativity in our work for our clients.”

There's currently no mandate for office attendance at Golin and Virgo Health in the UK, although desks are available that can be booked. A spokesperson said: "We do have plans in the pipeline to reimagine how we come back in an exciting way."

IPG is mandating proof of vaccination or regular testing when employees return to the office, according to an internal memo sent by chief executive Philippe Krakowsky last month.