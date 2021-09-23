Pay gaps: So do you walk the walk, or just talk?

Manifest UK

We have developed relationships with job boards that cater to BAME candidates and we strive to keep applications open until we reach a threshold of applicants from ethnic minority groups; this threshold is benchmarked to the BAME population percentage of the UK. Doing this ensures that our applicant pool is always higher [than] or equal to the distribution within the general population.

Full Fat

This is a challenge that we haven’t always been good at addressing, so we now have very clear salary scales across every level across the agency. This was implemented in 2018 and is refreshed every year to ensure our salaries remain competitive and coincide with annual pay reviews.

Third City

Our priority is to increase BME representation at account manager level and above. We are long-term participants in the Taylor Bennett internship programme. We hired one new graduate from this programme in 2020. Our own recruitment programme has rigorous measures to ensure inclusivity. “This includes a scoring system that assesses candidates based on ability, skills, experience, appropriate qualifications and aptitude. We have strict rules that prohibit nepotism, closed networks and favours in the hiring process. “We pay all interns London minimum wage to ensure no one is excluded on the basis of their means or background. All of our staff have been trained to recognise their own unconscious bias, using an external DEI trainer. “We now require any recruitment consultants we work with to demonstrate a wide hiring pool and to share their own DEI policy with us. We monitor diversity and inclusion among other suppliers across the business.

Kindred

In August 2020 we launched our three-year equality, diversity and inclusion strategy. Here are the tangible commitments we’ve made to close the gap: 1. Monitoring and publishing EDI data. 2. Blind recruitment. We’ve been asking recruiters to send us blind CVs for the past 18 months, and this year implemented a new recruitment process for hiring direct – by having an ‘EDI assurance’ role remove all identifying factors (names, dates, images, LinkedIn URLs, etc) on CVs and applications before passing these on to the hiring team. “3. Adhering to the ‘Rooney Rule’ – committing to interview at least one candidate from a minority background as part of every recruitment process. 4. An annual review of recruitment activity – each December we take stock of all hiring, recruitment and retention of staff, and measure against our EDI scorecard at a halfway point in the year. 5. Pay equity – we undertake an annual exercise to establish gender and ethnic pay gaps and have allocated a fund to fix discrepancies. “6. Pay reviews – we review pay bands every year in line with the Major Players Salary Survey and similar surveys to ensure our pay is in line with industry standards. 7. Inclusive job descriptions – at the end of last year we reviewed our job descriptions, personal development plans and training and development policies. “We’ve increased transparency around our promotion and pay rise processes, and equipped line managers with the tools they need to have practical conversations about pay rise and promotion opportunities. 8. Revising and updating our policies – we’re about to relaunch our parental leave policy, and launch a period policy focused on dealing with the side-effects.

PLMR

Blind recruitment; investment in female leadership potential; fair and transparent promotions; pay and reward processes; expanded and harmonised maternity, paternity and family friendly policies; improved work-life balance; flexible and welcoming work environment that attracts and retains working mothers and parents.

Milk & Honey PR

We have made a huge push in the past two years to correct our ethnicity pay gap, which has seen us recruit outside of the industry, attracting non-white candidates into more junior roles. This is reflected in our pay gap.

CCgroup

Following on from all the work we did on diversity and inclusion, we were granted The Blueprint Ally status. The work has been extensive and has included looking closely at our gender and ethnic pay gap and making changes such as: “1. To measure gender and ethnic pay gaps, which wasn’t the case before. 2. This is factored into pay reviews. 3. We reviewed our salary brackets to make them more equitable. 4. We reviewed our recruiters and only work with those who have committed to try to deliver 33 per cent BAME shortlists. “5. We have encouraged our BAME staff to sign up to the PRCA mentoring scheme, to support their career development. 6. We implemented an objective promotion policy which eliminates bias and as much subjectivity as possible.

Forster Communications

We recognise we have no diversity in terms of ethnicity and have taken several steps to try to correct this. This includes: asking for replies to questions rather than CVs; when collecting CVs, having blind CVs; encouraging people from BAME backgrounds to apply by hosting Taylor Bennett sessions; setting up an external review to see how we can encourage [people from] BAME backgrounds to apply for jobs at Forster; creating job descriptions that actively encourage more diverse recruits to apply by removing assumptions and barriers such as the requirement for formal qualifications at degree level; mentoring through the Social Mobility Foundation.

Hanover

In regards to ethnicity, we are adopting a longer-term approach over the next two years to hire at junior to mid-level through a range of initiatives such as our school outreach programme INspire, a wider range of job boards, blind recruitment and key partners such as the Taylor Bennett Foundation and Patchwork Foundation. We are also investing in professional development and mentoring to ensure the progression of more ethnically diverse individuals into leadership roles over the next three to five years. “By the end of 2021, we will aim for a minimum of 15 per cent BME representation across our UK staff, and a minimum 20 per cent by the end of 2022. We are aiming to have female employees in 50 per cent of leadership roles in our UK office by the end of 2021. Relevant [schemes] include a returnships programme, review of family and women’s health policies, mentoring opportunities and showcasing of women in leadership to demonstrate the different routes for progression at Hanover.

Whitehouse Communications

We have been trained on methods of recruiting inclusively. We have set salary bands for each role and regularly look at salaries to spot any inconsistencies.

Bottle