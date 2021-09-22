GK Strategy names new CEO and MD as Grainger shifts role

In addition, Scott Dodsworth, who joined earlier this year as a director, moves to the new role of managing director. The agency said he will be responsible for delivery across GK’s insight and advocacy teams, supporting the new chief executive in the day-to-day running of the business.

Meanwhile, account director Joe Cormack has been promoted to head of healthcare, leading the health practice at the political and strategic communications agency. Tim Farazmand remains chair of the board and David Laws stays as board member and strategic adviser.

Grainger said: “I am enormously proud of GK and the results we all deliver to our clients each and every day. The changes to our senior leadership team strengthen our whole team and allow for growth in great new consultants and our client base.”

Dodsworth said: “I am excited to work with colleagues across our insight and advocacy teams, bringing these great teams together to strengthen capabilities and continue to grow the business. As we emerge from the global pandemic this is an exciting time for GK, it is fantastic to be working with colleagues to realise the many opportunities in the private equity world and across our corporate and third sector work.”

Founded in 2008, GK Strategy initially worked solely in the private equity space, but now works across the public, private and third sectors.