Pitch Update: Mercedes-Benz, Epson, KIND Snacks, Meyer, Centtrip and more

Mercedes-Benz has consolidated its global marketing and communications work with Omnicom Group, which has also acquired a German PR firm that counts the luxury automaker as a client. Omnicom Group is acquiring Oliver Schrott Kommunikation, which has handled Mercedes’ PR work on a global basis.

Brazen has been appointed by online toys and games retailer BargainMax.co.uk. Following a recent seven-figure investment from HSBC UK, BargainMax.co.uk has enlisted the Manchester-based agency to raise the brand’s profile and accelerate growth. The brief covers consumer and trade PR.

Sunny Side Up has been appointed by one of the world’s largest cookware brands, Meyer, for a consumer launch campaign for its new cookware range, the Meyer Accent series. The integrated campaign includes a launch event, media relations, and influencer marketing activities, and runs into 2022. Meyer, founded in Hong Kong in 1969, produces over 40m pieces of cookware globally per year.

Pagefield has been appointed by medicinal cannabis company Grow to provide strategic comms and PR support. The account will be led by Pagefield partner David Leslie, who has more than 10 years’ experience working on high-level media and political campaigns.

Centtrip, a global provider of expense management and card payment technology, has appointed Boldspace for PR and creative briefs ahead of a US launch.

Global printing tech manufacturer Epson has selected Milk & Honey PR for a sustainability brief and purpose-focused campaigns across EMEA. The agency has also won a brief with Emex, the sustainability and environmental, social and governance technology provider.

Frank has won the lead consumer PR agency brief to raise the UK profile of the KIND Snacks brand.

Early learning toy brand PlayShifu has hired Ranieri Agency on a retained PR, communications and partnerships remit. Ranieri agency is to support the expanding UK rollout of PlayShifu, which offers a variety of immersive, educational toys that connect the physical and digital worlds.

Jargon PR has been hired to handle comms for two co-located events at the ExCel in London: Digital Transformation EXPO Europe (DTX), a technology showcase; and UC EXPO (UCX), focused on 'unified communications'. The events take place on 6-7 October 2021.

AM+A Marketing and Media Relations has been hired by a German state body on a brief to support sustainable tourism development. The client is the Import Promotion Desk, part of the German Government's Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA) division. The agency has been briefed to provide services that help develop more robust sustainable tourism products in six countries including Nepal, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and Tunisia.