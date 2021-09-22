Emplifi acquires Go Instore

Customer experience platform Emplifi has acquired Go Instore, a U.K.-based live-streaming video platform.

Go Instore facilitates online store experiences, allowing b-to-c brands to build faster connection-to-conversion experiences. Using immersive high-definition live video, Go Instore gives customers access to a video-powered retail experience. Customers are connected with “data driven, product-matched in-store experts,” the companies said in a statement.

The live-video technology can be used to connect shoppers with the likes of stylists, product experts and sales people. Brands can also use Go Instore to create one-to-many streamed video events on their own platforms or via social channels like Facebook and Instagram.

With the acquisition of Go Instore, Emplifi aims to bolster its omnichannel approach, bringing together social marketing, social commerce and care to improve the customer experience.

Go Instore counts U.K. and international brands among its clients, including Currys, Marks & Spencer, Pandora, Samsung and HP. Emplifi also works with brands such as Delta, Ford, and McDonalds.

Emplifi is the rebranded version of the company that emerged from Astute Solutions’ acquisition of Socialbakers last August. The company has more than 750 employees internationally and a customer base of 7,000 brands.