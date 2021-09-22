FleishmanHillard UK corporate chief to join Boldspace

Steph Bailey (pictured) will be on the Boldspace management team and lead all communications-related activity and teams, the agency said.

Bailey, who joins Boldspace in November, has worked at FleishmanHillard for almost seven years, latterly as managing director and senior partner, corporate. She leads a team of 32 working with clients including Western Union, Johnson & Johnson and Danone. In the short term, her role atFleishmanHillard will be filled by Judith Moore, EMEA head of crisis.

Bailey's 20-plus years of experience in comms has included senior roles at Edelman, Hill+Knowlton and Red.

Boldspace was founded in May 2020 by Mike Robb, former Engine MHP head of financial services, and senior adland figures. It was billed as uniting the disciplines of advertising, marketing, and PR. It now employs 19 staff and has more than 30 clients, including the Post Office, Silverstone and QNTMPAY.

Robb said: “Steph brings incredible experience to Boldspace, having worked with some of the biggest brands in the world. We have delivered exciting work for a wide range of brands in our first 18-months and Steph’s appointment is part of our drive to expand the size and scale of work we are doing. The calibre of the team we now have at Boldspace is truly second-to-none and I am hugely excited about what we will achieve together with Steph playing a central role in the long-term impact the business can make.”

Bailey said: “While I leave behind an amazing agency, I believe that I am joining an agency that has the potential to be a better one. Yes, it’s nerve-wracking, but I really think that Boldspace has an exciting future, and I am thrilled they want me to be part of that. I can’t wait to get started."

The agency said it is in the process of making a senior hire on the advertising side and will soon start a search for a chief technology officer to lead the development of its tech platform, BoldLens.

FleishmanHillard said in a statement: "Over almost seven years with us, Steph has been a great leader and client counsellor – and has helped to make the corporate reputation practice at FleishmanHillard one of the biggest and best of its type in the UK, packed full of incredible people doing fabulous work.

"We will miss Steph’s talent, courage and, perhaps most of all, her irreverent sense of humour, and obviously wish her all the best in her new role. We already have a very strong practice leadership team Steph put in place after taking on other responsibilities at FH, and in the short term the team will be led by Judith Moore. We are also looking at all the options we have internally and externally in terms of how we take this fantastic team forward and we will make some announcements in due course."