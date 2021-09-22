Movers & Shakers: Edelman, BCW, Brunswick, Lansons, Ford, The Romans, PRCA and more

Tony Langham will step down as chief executive of Lansons at the end of 2021 – after nearly three decades at the agency’s helm – to be replaced by former Teneo UK boss Gordon Tempest-Hay, who will become a “significant” shareholder.

Edelman has hired Felicitas Olschewski, most recently global director of digital strategy and innovation at Adidas, as head of digital, EMEA, among other senior hires and promotions.

Elvira Schachermeier, Visa’s chief communications officer for Europe, has been appointed vice-president, communications and public affairs, at Ford of Europe.

GK Strategy has restructured its top team, with chief operating officer Louise Allen promoted to CEO as co-founder Robin Grainger becomes executive chair. Scott Dodsworth moves to the new role of managing director.

The Romans has created a specialist sports and entertainment offer. The new division will be led by Charlie Brown, who joins the agency from Pitch Marketing Group, and Joe Burdon, a senior account director at The Romans. Brown and Burdon have been appointed joint heads of sport and entertainment with immediate effect.

Boldspace - the brand building, comms and analytics agency launched last year - has hired FleishmanHillard UK corporate chief Steph Bailey to the newly-created role of chief communications officer.

Independent consultancy Lexington has made a series of hires, including a new head of property, public affairs and comms director, and its first head of people and culture.

Emma Greenwood, director of policy and public affairs at Cancer Research UK, will join Hanover’s health team in a senior role next month.

Paul Durman, a former MD at Teneo and previously city editor and financial editor of the Sunday Times, has joined Brunswick as a partner in its London office.

Anna Diamantopoulou, ex-European Commissioner and formerly a senior politician in Greece, is joining comms consultancy Kekst CNC's Global Advisory Board. Diamantopoulou was European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities from 1999 to 2004, and has held several positions as a cabinet minister in the Greek government.

Blurred has launched a specialist ESG and sustainability recruitment offer with a new hire: experienced head-hunter Jenny Pape, who will lead the new operation. Pape is founder of the recruitment business Career Monkey and has worked in recruitment for about 20 years.

Strategic comms agency Fourtold has hired Fiona Joyce, former vice-chair of strategic communications at Teneo, as a non-executive advisor. She spent 15 years at Teneo (and formerly Blue Rubicon) including 10 years as partner and chief operating officer. Joyce was previously MD at Porter Novelli's UK business and a member of its Global Executive Board.

Citypress has expanded its senior management team with the appointment of Dom Pendry, who joins its leadership team as a director. Pendry was previously vice president of strategic communications at Bed Bath & Beyond, where he led the US retailer’s response to the pandemic. He also worked agency-side at MHP, Edelman and FleishmanHillard.

Steven Shepperson-Smith, a senior corporate comms manager at Vodafone, has been named president-elect of the CIPR for 2022, having stood unopposed in the 2021 election.

Six private sector COVID-19 testing firms have launched a self-regulatory body in an attempt to counter the reputational issues around their operations and profits. The new organisation, called the Laboratory Testing Industry Organisation, will have PRCA boss Francis Ingham as independent director, leading its executive committee.

Meanwhile, the PRCA has revealed details of its Global Advisory Board, designed to help with the trade body's international growth.

Hanover Brussels has appointed Sabrine Skiker as associate director of its environment team. The former EU Policy manager at Hydrogen Europe has more than a decade of specialised comms and public affairs experience, and has worked in the European Commission.

BCW Brussels has appointed Dan Sobovitz, previously speechwriter and digital communications strategist for European Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič, as senior advisor for digital communications. Sobovitz is also the founder of spreadable.io, a digital communications agency focused on live interactive and digital/hybrid events, and is chief communications officer of the European Startup Prize for Mobility.

BECG, the specialist comms consultancy for the built environment, has appointed Jennifer Ball as associate director. She was formerly senior UK comms manager at urban regeneration specialist Ballymore, where she worked on projects including Embassy Gardens in Nine Elms and its Sky Pool. Ball will lead the PR team based in the London and Southampton offices.

Apostrophe Campaigns has been chosen to handle strategic communications for the European Movement from next month. The director of the Manchester-based agency, Pablo O’Hana, will lead the European Movement’s communications. O’Hana has previously worked with senior political figures including Nick Clegg, Tim Farron, and Vince Cable.

Former BBC political reporter Georgina Russell has joined comms agency Bladonmore as senior media and presentation coach. The agency said she will run masterclasses, practical workshops, as well as bespoke one-to-one coaching sessions to prepare clients for media interviews and other high-profile events. Russell has spent more than 16 years as a broadcast journalist - she worked for ITN as a political editor at Independent Radio News.

Lorraine Homer has been appointed the interim director of communications at London Fire Brigade. The former temporary deputy head of communication at the National Police Chiefs' Council joined the London Fire Bridge on 20 September.

Woodrow, the 'issues-led' communications consultancy, has promoted four account directors to associate directors after a "period of exponential business growth". Duncan Bray, Lakshmi Narayan, Emma Kosian and Henry Kirby all have the new title. The move follows a 60 per cent growth in revenue in the last 12 months for Woodrow, which has a 25-strong team in London, and offices in Amsterdam and Nairobi.

London Ambulance Service deputy director of comms Pauline O’Brien has left to launch her own consultancy, POB Communications. O’Brien will work with other comms associates on a case-by-case basis, and will offer services in PR, marketing and strategic comms – alongside crisis communications coaching and media training.