Public sector briefs: LFB’s interim comms chief, NHS sexual consent project, CMA’s Green Claims Code

London Fire Brigade has appointed Lorraine Homer as its interim director of comms. The former temporary deputy head of comms at the National Police Chiefs' Council joined the LFB this week and will manage team of 30 covering news, digital, public affairs and stakeholder engagements. She will also have oversight of the LFB brand, events and museum collection.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Lanarkshire has appointed Thread & Fable on a project basis to produce digital visual resources on consent in sexual situations for young people aged 16-19. The account, won in a competitive pitch against three contenders, will be led by agency founder Rebecca Roberts and the resources will be launched in 2022.

London Ambulance Service deputy director of comms Pauline O’Brien has left to launch her own consultancy, POB Communications. O’Brien will work with other comms associates on a case-by-case basis, and will offer services in PR, marketing and strategic comms – alongside crisis communications coaching and media training.

Glenn Pearson has been appointed senior comms manager at London’s Violence Reduction Unit. Pearson worked in the Mayor of London’s press office for seven years and led the policing and crime desk for the majority of his time there.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned businesses that make sustainability claims that they have until the end of the year to make sure they comply with the law. Ahead of COP26 in Glasgow, the CMA has published the Green Claims Code to help businesses understand how to act lawfully, and not to mislead customers when it comes to environmental claims.

New advice on social media security for civil servants has been published by the Government Communication Service. The guidance is intended to raise awareness and promote knowledge of securely and responsibly using official government social media accounts.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com