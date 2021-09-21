News

Elizabeth Fogarty leaves Citigroup to become GXO’s CCO

She’s responsible for overseeing internal and external communications at the supply-chain management company.

by Betsy Kim / Added 2 hours ago

GREENWICH, CT: GXO Logistics has hired Elizabeth Fogarty as its first chief communications officer. 

Based at company headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut, she is reporting to CEO  Malcolm Wilson.

Fogarty joined the supply chain management company at the start of this month from Citigroup, where she was MD and head of communications for the global consumer bank. At GXO, she’s responsible for managing global external and internal communications.

Fogarty started at Citi in 2004 as VP of North America consumer banking. Ultimately, she was responsible for managing media relations, reputation management and employee communications for the financial institution, offering retail banking, commercial banking, wealth management mortgages and credit cards for more than 100 million clients in 19 markets.

Citi said a search is underway to fill her position.  

Fogarty began her career as an assistant director of publicity for the Random House trade group.

On August 2, GXO spun off from XPO Logistics, creating two independent companies

