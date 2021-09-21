Thomas Bunn leaves BCW, returns to Zeno to head global planning

NEW YORK: Zeno Group has appointed Thomas Bunn as head of global planning.

Based in New York, he is reporting to Therese Caruso, MD and head of global strategy and planning. He started in the role on Monday.

In the newly created role, Bunn is lead planner for key clients and oversees Zeno’s planning network, with planners in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. He is also part of the firm’s global leadership team.

Bunn has returned to Zeno from BCW, where he was chief strategy officer for North America since May. He joined BCW in October 2018 as EVP and MD for integrated solutions. At the WPP firm, Bunn expanded its research, strategy and data capabilities across consumer, corporate, healthcare and public affairs.

BCW said that a search is underway to find his replacement.

“Thomas has been a great partner to us over the last three years, and we are grateful for his contributions to BCW. We wish him all the best,” said Brooke Hovey, global chief growth officer and president of BCW North America, via email.

Before joining BCW, Bunn worked at DJE Holdings’ Zeno for more than five years. He began as SVP, consumer marketing, and rose to become EVP and interim director before taking the role of MD of New York in 2015.

Zeno noted that its strategy and planning team, which includes strategic planners, research and data analysts and content creators who work across all regions and practices, has significantly contributed to the firm’s growth over the last year. The firm won Agency of the Year at the PRWeek Awards U.S. 2021. Zeno posted $86 million in global revenue last year, an 8% increase from 2019, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.