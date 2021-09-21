Dragonfly AI names Roth to board

Predictive visual analytics company Dragonfly AI has named Rick Roth to its global advisory board.

Roth will work to support Dragonfly's global expansion.

Roth has worked at Ogilvy & Mather, where he served as worldwide MD, president of Ogilvy Los Angeles and global CEO of Ogilvy Action. He was also a member of Ogilvy Worldwide's board of directors.

After leaving Ogilvy, Roth founded his own brand advisory consultancy called Roth Partners. He also serves on the boards of a range of businesses, startups and private equity firms across industries.

Dragonfly uses predictive visual analytics, AI and neuroscience to help users optimize the effectiveness of visual content. It predicts what piece of content a viewer will see first, taking away the guesswork for those responsible for content creators and thereby improving performance.

The platform offers a self-service subscription model that users can access on web or mobile. Users can optimize content prior to publication, gain feedback on campaign plans and use Dragonfly to obtain insights on the performance of existing content. Dragonfly counts a number of global consumer brands among its clients, including Jaguar Land Rover, Diageo, Mitsubishi and Sony.